North St. Lawrence Market dig delves deep into Torontos foodie history

In a muddy trench where the North Market once stood, archeologists Peter Popkin and David Robertson scan for clues about a long-buried structure: shards of ceramic and brick mingled with stone remnants give a hint of an elaborate network of drains built in the early 1830s to serve the butchers who once sold meat on this spot.This pit — and the rest of this extensive dig at Front and Jarvis Sts., across from St. Lawrence Market — is providing a rare glimpse back in time to the earliest origins of Toronto’s foodie industry, which has grown over two centuries to become the $17-billion-a-year behemoth it is today, encompassing everything from artisanal butcher shops to grocery giants. The North Market remains the only piece of property in the entire city that has been used continually for a single function — food retailing — since its inception in 1803, notes Robertson, a partner with ASI.At the beginning of the 19th century, Toronto was a colonial outpost, scarcely more than a garrison, a small commercial district around what today is Parliament and King Sts., with a population of fewer than 9,000 people. The colonial administrators needed a market zone and chose a spot on the harbour.Since then, “at least” five separate market buildings — constructed successively in 1820, 1831, 1851, 1904 and 1968 — have occupied the property, once abutting the Lake Ontario shoreline before landfill stretched the city farther south.Article Continued Below“All would have been equally important to public life in York at the time,” says Popkin, a senior archeologist with Golder Associates, noting that in the market’s early period, there was no other place in the city to buy fresh food. “It’s a living site.”And it will continue to be so — following the demolition last fall of the single-storey farmers market built in 1968, a striking $91.5-million four-storey glass-and-steel, city-owned market building is slated to be constructed at the location. In the meantime, the archeological excavation ordered by the city will unearth and document the past. (The total cost of demolishing the old North Market and excavating the site is pegged at $2.7 million.) A team of up to 10 archeologists and heavy equipment operators will be digging up the site until at least March. “It depends on what we find and how much hand excavation we have to do,” says Popkin.The city’s heritage interpretation plan, which sets out how the site’s history will be preserved, proposes that the ground and mezzanine floors of the new building include interpretive panels, artifacts, images of the previous markets and possibly embedded markers indicating the location of old walls, according to the city’s supervisor for archeology, Susan Hughes. “We do archeology and it’s important, but we have to share the findings.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx