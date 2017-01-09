Northern Ireland in turmoil as Catholic leader resigns in showdown with Protestant leader

DUBLIN—Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government was plunged into crisis Monday as the senior Catholic leader announced he was quitting in a showdown with his Protestant colleague that could unravel a central achievement of peacemaking.Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander who has helped to lead the unity government for nearly a decade, said in his resignation letter that he intends to trigger early elections in protest against his power-sharing partner, First Minister Arlene Foster.In his resignation letter provided to The Associated Press, McGuinness accuses Foster of ignoring “a public mood that is rightly outraged at the squandering of public money and allegations of misconduct and corruption.”McGuinness was expected to hold a news conference later Monday at Stormont Parliamentary Building in Belfast.The government, formed under terms of Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace accord of 1998, requires support from Sinn Fein and the major Protestant-backed party, Foster’s Democratic Unionists, to survive.Article Continued BelowMcGuinness has repeatedly called on Foster to step aside from her role while lawmakers investigate her alleged mismanagement of a government “green energy” program that Foster eventually suspended as part of her previous Cabinet post.Lawmakers estimate that the program could cost taxpayers more than 500 million pounds ($600 million) in inefficient subsidies.Foster has rejected calls from other parties to step down. She survived a no-confidence vote in the Assembly last month solely because of backing from her own party benches.

