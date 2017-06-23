Northern Ontario First Nation declares state of emergency on youth suicides

Wapekeka First Nation has declared a state of emergency after the suicide of 12-year-old Jenera Roundsky last week sent 35 kids into a mental health crisis and ignited fears that a suicide pact that gripped the community in January still exists.Wapekeka band manager Joshua Frogg said “this is a very high number for a small community like ours,” Frogg said of the community of 400 Oji-Cree about 400 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ont.“Our people are getting tired. So now little kids, 10-, 11-, 12-year-olds are helping our people as first responders and this is not acceptable. They are the ones at risk. We need help, boots on the ground, people properly trained to assess and determine and help as needed — we don’t need 11 and 12-year-olds on the front lines trying to save their friends, that adds trauma,” Frogg said.The remote, fly-in First Nation has been in a state of crisis after the deaths of two 12-year-old girls in January. Jolynn Winter took her life on Jan. 8 and her friend, Chantell Fox, followed her two days later. Wapekeka has appealed to the Canadian Red Cross, which is trying to figure out how they can best help, said media relations adviser Jennifer Ouellette.Article Continued Below“As the community identifies what assistance is required, the Red Cross will continue to be actively engaged in these discussions to determine how we might be able to support the Wapekeka First Nation during this very difficult time, based on our capacity, resources and areas of expertise,” she said.The community does not have the money to pay for more fly-in help, said Frogg. Earlier this year, Health Canada promised Wapekeka $380,000 in emergency funding but only $95,000 has arrived and that was spent by the end of March on new mental health workers, Frogg said.“We still don’t have that money the feds promised. I’m the band manager, I look after the finances and that money is not there yet. I’m moving financial resources from other programs in order to help our people. We are stressed and maxed to the limit,” he said.