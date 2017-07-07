Northern Ontario First Nations grieve four lost to suicide

A spate of suicides is the latest crisis to rock remote First Nations in northern Ontario.Over the course of about one week, three youths and a young man took their lives, said Alvin Fiddler, Grand Chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, a political organization that represents 49 communities in the region.Two 12-year-old children from Pikangikum died over the Canada Day weekend; and a 15-year-old girl from Nibinamik died on Tuesday, said Fiddler. A family member confirmed that one of the Pikangikum victims was 12-year-old Mikaia Pascal.“It’s becoming overwhelming,” Fiddler said. “Communities like Pikangikum and Nibinamik are just trying to cope right now and address the immediate crisis.”Article Continued BelowNibinamik, a First Nation of about 300 people, lost a youth to suicide two years ago. The community has confronted issues concerning suicidal ideation since that date, said Chief Johnny Yellowhead, who did not disclose the identity of the 15-year-old who died, out of respect for the family. “It’s been very shocking for all of us,” he said. “We want any kind of support from outside resources, especially government agencies. We want them to recognize the situation that we’re in, and the lack of resources we have.”An autopsy is being performed in Kenora and a funeral is slated to take place in Thunder Bay, he said.