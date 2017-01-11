Norway defends solitary confinement for mass murderer Anders Breivik

SKIEN, NORWAY—Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage, is in touch with fellow right-wing extremists from behind bars, a government attorney said Wednesday, arguing that he must be held in solitary confinement.Speaking as part of a government appeal against a court ruling last year that Breivik’s isolation in prison violates his human rights, Attorney General Fredrik Sejersted said the self-proclaimed neo-Nazi continues to spread extremist ideology through voluminous writings and that his correspondence should still be monitored, including opening his letters.The government maintains that the 37-year-old right-wing extremist is dangerous and must remain isolated from inmates in the high-security prison in Skien, where the appeals case is also being heard.Breivik sued the government last year, arguing that his solitary confinement, frequent strip searches and the fact that he was often handcuffed in the early part of incarceration violated his human rights.In a surprise verdict, the Oslo District Court sided with Breivik’s claims, finding that his isolation was “inhuman (and) degrading,” breaching the European Convention on Human Rights, and ordered the government to pay Breivik’s legal costs.Article Continued BelowBut it dismissed Breivik’s claim that his right to respect for private and family life was violated by restrictions on contacts with other right-wing extremists, a decision that Breivik in turn is appealing.Sejersted told the court that Breivik continues to try to find ways of bypassing censorship of his correspondence, including in an ad to find a marriage partner.▶Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik arrived at a Norwegian court on Tuesday as it began reviewing a government appeal against a ruling that his isolation violates his human rights. (Associated Press )“The text is structured like a personal ad because he knows that personal ads have special protection in Strasbourg,” which holds the seat of the European Court of Human Rights.

