Norwegian mass murderer Breivik says solitary confinement damaged him

SKIEN, NORWAY — Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik told a panel of judges Thursday that his solitary confinement in prison had deeply damaged him and made him even more radical in his neo-Nazi beliefs.Dressed in a black suit, the right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in a 2011 bomb attack and shooting spoke coherently and without emotion as he addressed the panel considering if his isolation is inhumane.“I have been damaged by the isolation … (and) radicalization has been a consequence of it,” a stone-faced Breivik said. “I have not been a little hurt, I have been very damaged.”Breivik, 37, was speaking during a hearing at the high-security prison in southern Norway where he is serving a 21-year sentence and has been in solitary confinement since 2012.The government is appealing a lower-court ruling that held his constant segregation was degrading and violated European human rights standards.Article Continued BelowSaying he felt locked in a bubble, Breivik complained about his lack of personal contacts. He is allowed to receive visits from family and friends, but hasn’t had any except one from his mother before she died.The self-proclaimed neo-Nazi also told the three-judge panel he agreed with government attorneys’ evaluation that he had become more radicalized in prison.The government maintains that the convicted killer is dangerous and must remain kept away from other inmates at the high-security prison in Skien, where the appeals case is also being heard.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx