Not labelling London mosque attack as white terrorism is hypocrisy: Paradkar

Rows of tables set cafeteria-style, the smell of burning sage from an Indigenous smudge ceremony, a devotional chant by members of the Rifai Sufi order and a dervish who whirled meditatively.Some 200 people gathered at the 519, the community centre at Church and Wellesley Sts., for the 15th annual Peace Iftar, an event for Muslims and non-Muslims of all genders, orientations and abilities to break bread together during Ramadan, the month of religious observation that includes a fast from sunrise to sunset.“For those of you who are here for the first time, who are in a Muslim space for the first time, and are in a Muslim space that started out with an Indigenous smudge ceremony, yes it all does make sense,” organizer El-Farouk Khaki told the Toronto group. “The Qur’an teaches us that God the creator sent messengers and enlightened beings to all people at all times.”Read more:London mosque attack suspect identified as U.K. authorities move to ease tensionsArticle Continued BelowSome 5,000 kilometres away, scenes of chaos, people screaming, running helter-skelter. Unbeknownst to the Toronto gathering, tragedy had shredded through the post-prayer calm of other Ramadan observers who had just broken their fast after a white man ploughed a white van into a group of worshippers near a mosque in Finsbury Park in North London.Eventually one man was caught and pinned to the ground. An imam of the mosque, Mohammed Mahmoud, was lauded as a hero for making sure the mob did not seriously harm the man.