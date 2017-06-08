Not necessary for RCMP to review 3 Indigenous deaths, Thunder Bay police say

The Thunder Bay Police Service says it is not “necessary” or “practical” to have the RCMP reinvestigate the recent deaths of three Indigenous people.Acting police chief Sylvie Hauth told a Thunder Bay news conference Wednesday that she didn’t think an outside force was needed to investigate the deaths of Tammy Keeash, 17, Josiah Begg, 14, and Stacy DeBungee, 41. Tammy, a member of North Caribou Lake First Nation, was living in a Thunder Bay group home when she missed her curfew May 6. Her body was found in the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway the next day.Josiah, from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, was last seen May 6 in Thunder Bay, where he had travelled to with his father for medical appointments. His body was found in the river nearly two weeks later.DeBungee was a Rainy River First Nation man whose body was found in the McIntyre River on Oct. 19, 2015.Article Continued BelowThe Thunder Bay police is under investigation by the Office of the Independent Police Review Directorate, a civilian watchdog organization, regarding allegations of “systemic racism” concerning how they handle Indigenous death and disappearance cases. The Thunder Bay Police Services Board is also under investigation for how it supervises the police. That investigation is being carried out by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.Last month, the northern chiefs of 77 Ontario First Nations — Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, Grand Council Treaty #3 Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh and Rainy River First Nation Chief Jim Leonard — held a news conference in Toronto to demand the RCMP be asked to reinvestigate the deaths because the community has no confidence in either the Thunder Bay or Ontario Provincial Police forces. Kavanaugh said Treaty #3 is unhappy with how the OPP have handled the recent deaths of two young women — Delaine Copenace, 16, and Azraya Kokopenace, 14.“Statements were made at a recent news conference held by Nishnawbe Aski Nation Leaders that the Thunder Bay Police Service (should) have the RCMP investigate Tammy and Josiah’s deaths. At this time, we do not believe that this is a practical or necessary action to take,” Hauth, who has taken over for Chief J.P. Levesque while he is on leave, said in statements released after the press conference.