Nova Scotia cabinet minister thanks entire community as husband gets bail

HALIFAX—Nova Scotia’s immigration minister thanked “the entire community” for its support Thursday, as her husband was released on bail on charges he assaulted, threatened and choked her on New Year’s Eve.In her first public statement since the alleged incident, Lena Diab spoke in a quiet, halting voice as she described enduring a “very tragic, sad, private and personal matter.”“I am grateful for the support that I have received from the entire community,” she said after a cabinet meeting. “As always, I will continue to be focused on the very good work that we are doing in this very beautiful province of ours.”The cabinet minister and entrepreneur declined to respond to questions, but colleagues offered their support.Diab’s husband, Maroun Diab, was released on a series of conditions in Halifax provincial court Thursday.Article Continued BelowUnder a court order, he is prohibited from having any contact with Lena Diab and two other people, unless a lawyer is involved. He must not possess any weapons or consume alcohol, and he must not come within 100 metres of the Diab family home in Halifax.As well, Maroun Diab must tell police if he changes his phone number or address, and he can’t use any controlled substances without a prescription.On Tuesday, Halifax police confirmed the 58-year-old was arrested early New Year’s Day after they received a call shortly before midnight from the Diabs’ home near Mount Saint Vincent University.

