Nova Scotias groundhog Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring

Canada’s celebrity groundhogs have “predicted” an early spring after officials declared the pudgy prognosticators did not see their shadows.Ontario’s Wiarton Willie and Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam were both greeted by cheers as their forecasts were issued by their handlers on Thursday morning.Folklore has it that if the groundhog sees its shadow when it emerges from its burrow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter. If the groundhog doesn’t see its shadow, then tradition says spring is on the way.Shubenacadie Sam was the first to issue a forecast.The portly rodent waddled out of a small barn just after 8 a.m. local time and officials declared he did not see his shadow.Article Continued BelowThe pudgy, four-legged prognosticator says Canadians will be graced with an early spring after he waddled out of his shed and did not see his shadow. (Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Sam then scurried into a snowy yard, darted around the enclosure and hid behind a promotional banner for the annual event in what was his 29th prediction.“Soon we shall see the many colours of green,” a town crier bellowed to the cheers of onlookers at the Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park. “The good news that Sam did bring will mean we get an early spring!”Last year, Sam also predicted the early arrival of spring, though the wintry weather dragged on for months after.South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson confers with Wiarton Willie as the albinio groundhog makes his annual midwinter weather prediction in Ontario. The furry rodent has "predicted" an early spring after officials declared he didn't see his shadow. (Willy Waterton/THE CANADIAN PRESS)