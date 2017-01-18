Nova Scotias offshore oil dream set back after Shell closes wells

HALIFAX—Shell’s decision to seal two exploration wells off Nova Scotia has set back the province’s dream of offshore riches, but analysts say it’s early days in what may prove to be a complex geological hunt.Wade Locke, a resource economist at Memorial University says Shell’s confirmation this week it’s abandoning the Monterey Jack well, along with news its Cheshire deepwater well did not have commercial quantities of oil, are not confidence boosters.“It doesn’t look good. That’s not a good sign,” he said in a telephone interview from St. John’s, N.L.Back in 2003, optimism abounded that as the plays in shallower waters such as the Sable Offshore Energy Project wound down, the efforts in deeper waters would yield oil and keep royalties flowing and jobs on rigs and research vessels.The provincial government enthusiastically unveiled a strategy titled “Seizing the Opportunity.”Article Continued Below“New offshore projects would set the stage for new industrial developments, and offer opportunities for exporting the surplus,” it predicted.But Locke — who has observed the East Coast industry for decades — says much has changed over the past decade, and not for the better in the marginal economics of Nova Scotia’s offshore efforts.He says higher oil prices are needed to encourage deepwater offshore projects, with long-term prices of $80 to $90 per barrel as a realistic benchmark for offshore developments, rather than current prices of about $55.