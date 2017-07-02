Nunavut homeless find something to be grateful for on Canadas 150th

IQALUIT, NUNAVUT—Iqaluit residents lined the main street in Nunavut’s capital awaiting the annual Canada Day parade under a clear sky, basking in unseasonably warm weather that climbed to 19C.Behind the parade route in the town of about 8,000 citizens, sunlight glimmered off the deep blue of Frobisher Bay and the last remnants of the winter’s ice buildup.“Don’t talk because I might miss the parade,” Nicholas Kennedy, 6, waving a Canada flag, said before the floats arrived.When asked what he loved about Canada, the little boy replied, “So much!”Others from the crowd of about 50 people on this stretch of the two-kilometer parade route echoed Kennedy.Article Continued Below“We Inuit have been here a lot longer than 150 years. And we’re keeping our culture and traditions very strong,” Angela Kabvitok said.But down the road, at the end of the parade route, some Inuit people expressed muted pride.“Honestly, we live in third-world conditions here. But I’m happy it’s not a war zone where people are killing each other,” Qaumariaq Inuqtaqau said.