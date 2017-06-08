Nurse not guilty of manslaughter after taking woman off life support

At around 4 a.m. on March 2, 2014, a Sunday, Deanna Leblanc screamed out for her husband Michael.Her face was grey and she was covered in sweat.“She told me she was dying and for me to help her,” Michael would tell a jury three years later. He called 911 and “sat there and held her while I talked to the operator.”Deanna’s heart failed as paramedics took her out of the home and she was admitted to the hospital with no vital signs. It took two and a half hours to resuscitate her though she remained unresponsive.Sixteen hours later Deanna was taken off life support at the Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, Ont. while Michael held her hand and wept, wishing it were him the ventilator was breathing for instead of her.Article Continued BelowHe didn’t know then that a criminal investigation would soon begin and that almost exactly one year later Joanna Flynn, the nurse who took Deanna off life support would be charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.On Thursday a jury found Flynn not guilty on both counts.She wept in the courtroom after hearing her verdict. Her lawyer Samantha Peeris held her arm while she stood as the jury and judge left the courtroom.