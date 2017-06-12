Nurses college under fire over Wettlaufer case

The day after Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to killing eight patients and assaulting or trying to murder six others, the college responsible for protecting the public from bad nurses said it was accelerating an investigation into her professional conduct.The 50-year-old nurse is expected to be sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years, during court hearings on June 26 and 27 in Woodstock, Ont. Sometime after that, the College of Nurses of Ontario will strike a disciplinary panel to rule on Wettlaufer’s job performance as a serial-killing registered nurse.It’s safe to assume the panel will sanction Wettlaufer severely. What many want to know is why it didn’t do so well before she confessed to her crimes, without prompting, in September 2016, and voluntarily resigned her status as a registered nurse.The college, after all, was informed 30 months earlier that Wettlaufer had been fired from a nursing home for putting the life of a patient at risk. Yet she continued to work — and kill — as a fully licensed registered nurse. It has some close observers of the college bluntly questioning its ability to police its profession.“I think they’ve lost their way,” says Greg Shaw, who spent 25 years as vice-president of strategic human resources at several major Toronto hospitals. “Protection of the public has become secondary to protection of the privacy of the nurse.”Article Continued BelowThe college rejects such accusations. In a newly released annual report, executive director Anne Coghlan states that “safety is at the forefront of the standards we set and uphold.”Yet a growing chorus of voices is calling for a public inquiry into Wettlaufer’s attacks on patients during a nine-year period. They want to assess, in part, if the college did its job. Premier Kathleen Wynne and Health Minister Eric Hoskins have said they will consider holding one.If Wettlaufer had not confessed, “I’m very afraid that the loss of life would have continued,” says Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, a public policy advocacy group that represents 41,000 nurses and backs calls for an inquiry.