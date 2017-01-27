Nursing home in Woodstock murder probe ordered to stop new admissions

WOODSTOCK, ONT.— An Ontario long-term care home where a former nurse is accused of killing seven seniors has been ordered by the province to temporarily stop admitting new patients.Sandra Coleman of the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care ordered the home closed Thursday “on my belief that there is a risk of harm to the health or well-being of residents in the home or persons who might be admitted as residents.”Caressant Care spokesman Lee Griffi said the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has ordered its Woodstock location to improve “certain practices.”Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of eight seniors, seven of which allegedly occurred at Caressant Care between 2007 and 2014.She also faces four charges of attempted murder, two of which allegedly took place at Caressant Care along with two charges of aggravated assault against patients at the facility.Article Continued BelowGriffi says the nursing home has been under intense inspections by the ministry over the past 90 days, but didn’t provide details of the orders.He says staff are making immediate steps and have an external consultant to help with the changes.“We are confident that these actions enable us to better provide for the physical, social and spiritual needs of our residents,” Griffi said in a statement.