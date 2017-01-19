Obama commutes sentences of 330 nonviolent drug offenders

As they rode in the presidential limousine to the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day in 2009, former president George W. Bush offered some last minute advice to President-elect Barack Obama: Announce a pardon policy early and stick to it.“On the ride up Pennsylvania Avenue … I told Barack Obama about my frustrations with the pardon system,” Bush wrote in his memoir.Obama didn’t seriously focus on pardons and commutations until 2014, two years into his second term. But, on Thursday, his last full day in office, Obama announced 330 more commutations, bringing his total number of clemencies to 1,715. He has granted commutations to more people than the last 12 presidents combined, more than 500 of them to inmates with life sentences.“By restoring proportionality to unnecessarily long drug sentences, this administration has made a lasting impact on our criminal justice system,” said Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. “With 1,715 commutations in total, this undertaking was as enormous as it was unprecedented.”In his final batch of clemencies this week Obama commuted the 35-year prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army private convicted of stealing secret diplomatic and military documents and giving them to WikiLeaks, after deciding that Manning had served enough time. The president also granted a commutation to Oscar Lopez Rivera, a Puerto Rican independence activist who was a member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN), a terrorist organization that killed and wounded people in the 1970s and 1980s with bomb attacks.Article Continued BelowRead more: Obama shortens Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence, grants clemency to hundredsAfter granting last-minute clemency to Manning, Obama’s not quite finished yet