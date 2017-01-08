Obama could not turn his stirring words into real victories

WASHINGTON—He began in that measured staccato, the voice of calm that Americans had come to expect after any given massacre. Fort Hood. Tucson. The Denver suburb of Aurora, just five months prior. Each calamity came and went without Barack Obama losing his composure for a single public moment.But this time 20 children had been murdered at a Connecticut elementary school, and the professor and pastor in the president gave way to the dad. When Obama identified the victims as “beautiful little kids between the ages of 5 and 10 years old,” it took 12 seconds and a tear before he could speak again.He cried once more when he delivered an unexpectedly aggressive speech at a Newtown memorial that weekend, and it seemed, for a moment in December 2012, like something might finally get done. Obama didn’t say “guns,” but everybody knew what he meant when he said he would use his powers to push for action. And there were rare hints of momentum.Polls showed support for gun control spiking. Pro-gun Democratic senators said they would now support restrictions. Obama’s speech received raves. (“Leadership at its best,” read one headline in right-leaning Forbes.) One of his critics on the political fringe, celebrity businessman Donald Trump, wrote on Twitter, “President Obama spoke for me and every American.”And then nothing happened.Article Continued BelowRepublicans in Congress thwarted every gun-control proposal. In response to the failures, gun sales soared. That was that. Obama, so evidently decent, could not turn his stirring words into real victories. In a defining moment of his presidency, Obama wipes away tears as he speaks about the school shooting in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012. (Charles Dharapak) Lots of Republicans, and some Democrats, will tell you that this is the story of the presidency that ends Jan. 20: eloquence, overreach or underreach, failure. Barack Obama could sure talk, this narrative goes, but he couldn’t deliver or didn’t try hard enough.Trump’s victory has given new life to such harsh assessments. There’s no getting around it: while professing to like Obama, Americans narrowly chose his goonish antithesis to succeed him. (According to the Electoral College system, at least.) While that is more Hillary Clinton’s fault than Obama’s, the outcome has forced an early reassessment of his tenure.

