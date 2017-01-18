Obama gives his last press conference, two days before Trump takes office

WASHINGTON—President Barack Obama firmly defended his decision to cut nearly three decades off convicted leaker Chelsea Manning’s prison term Wednesday, arguing in his final White House news conference that the former Army intelligence analyst had served a “tough prison sentence” already.Obama said he granted clemency to Manning because she had gone to trial, taken responsibility for her crime and received a sentence that was harsher than other leakers had received. He emphasized that he had merely commuted her sentence, not granted a pardon, which would have symbolically forgiven her for the crime.“I feel very comfortable that justice has been served,” Obama said.Manning was convicted in 2013 of violating the Espionage Act and other crimes for leaking more than 700,000 classified documents while working as an intelligence analyst in Baghdad. Formerly known as Bradley Manning, she declared as transgender after being sentenced to 35 years in prison. She had served more than six years before Obama commuted her sentence on Tuesday, with a release date set for May.“The notion that the average person who was thinking about disclosing vital, classified information would think that it goes unpunished, I don’t think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelsea Manning has served,” Obama said.Article Continued BelowObama said he saw no contradiction in granting clemency to Manning even as he warns about Russia’s hacking of the U.S. presidential campaign, in which stolen emails were released publicly by WikiLeaks. He said he wasn’t motivated by WikiLeaks’ recent pledge on Twitter that founder Julian Assange would agree to extradition to the U.S. if Obama commuted Manning’s sentence.“I don’t pay much attention to Mr. Assange’s tweets, so that wasn’t a consideration,” the president said.Obama’s comments came as he prepares to exit the presidency after eight years marked by major victories on health care, the economy and climate change, along with disappointments over his inability to achieve his goals on immigration, gun control and closing the Guantanamo Bay prison. He also wound down wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but wrestled with other security threats posed by the Islamic State group and the Syria civil war he was unable to resolve.