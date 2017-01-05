Obama, Pence harden battle lines on Obamacare at Capitol

WASHINGTON—Hardening battle lines for the brawl to come, President Barack Obama urged congressional Democrats to “look out for the American people” in defending his legacy health care overhaul, while vice-president-elect Mike Pence stood firm Wednesday in telling Republicans that dismantling “Obamacare” is No. 1 on Donald Trump’s list.“We’re going to be in the promise-keeping business,” Pence declared at two separate Capitol news conferences. Just 16 days before Trump takes over the Oval Office, he said repealing and replacing Obama’s law will be the president-elect’s “first order of business.”“The American people voted decisively for a better future for health care in this country, and we are determined to give them that,” Pence said.The Democrats, outnumbered in the new Congress, didn’t sound confident in stopping the Republicans cold, but they signalled they wouldn’t make the GOP’s job any easier. New Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that if the Republicans do scuttle the health care law, they will have to come up with a replacement plan before Democrats consider whether to help them revamp the system.That adds pressure on Republicans, who for years have battled among themselves over what a new law would look like, including how to finance its programs and whether to keep Obama’s expansion of Medicaid for more lower-income people.Article Continued Below“They’re repealing, we’re not. It’s their obligation to come up with a replacement,” Schumer said, a sentiment he said he believed was unanimous among Democrats.Vice-president elect Mike Pence, centre, replacing Obama’s law will be president-elect Trump’s “first order of business.” (ZACH GIBSON) Obama and Pence held duelling strategy sessions with lawmakers at the Capitol as the new Republican-led Congress commenced its drive to dissolve the health care statute. The 2010 overhaul, which has extended coverage to 20 million people and reshaped the nation’s $3 trillion-a-year health care system, has long stood as one of Obama’s proudest triumphs and the ascendant GOP’s top target for extinction.The two sides traded insults through the day.

