Obama was more politician than prophet: James

It’s so easy to forget yesterday, to be bowled over by the avalanche of compounded daily living.And it seems like just yesterday the single word OBAMA splashed across the front pages of the world.In five days he’s gone.So I had to return to my files from 2008 and the impossible and unavoidably arresting story of an African American winning the job as President of the United States of America.The unanticipated ascendency of Barack Hussein Obama left the world agog. The republic that conceived of and orchestrated the unspeakable evil perpetrated against black people for hundreds of years did the unimaginable and elected one of these “less than humans” to its highest office.Article Continued BelowHope was everywhere.But even then there was an undercurrent that a black president was a symbolic, feel-good, American-redemption experiment that could blow up in the faces of the hyper-ecstatic black folks everywhere and their progressive brown and white brothers and sisters.But why haggle and quibble and spoil a good story?

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx