Obama won Americas approval, didnt unite it, poll shows

WASHINGTON—More Americans feel Barack Obama’s presidency divided the country than feel it brought people together, a new poll shows. Yet he leaves office held in high esteem by a solid majority.Eight years after Obama’s historic election, just 27 per cent see the U.S. as more united as a result of his presidency, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted after the 2016 election. Far more — 44 per cent — say it’s more divided.Those figures underscore one of the key contradictions of Obama’s presidency. By and large, Americans like him. Yet, aside from the big “Obamacare” health care overhaul, he has been unable to translate that approval into congressional majorities to fulfil many of his goals.“It’s one of the few regrets of my presidency — that the rancour and suspicion between the parties has gotten worse instead of better,” Obama said last January in his final State of the Union address.Still, 57 per cent say they view Obama favourably, putting him way ahead of his predecessor, George W. Bush, and on par with Bill Clinton at the end of their two terms. Clinton had the same 57 per cent but Bush just 40, according to Gallup polling at the time. Bush’s father fared better, with 62 per cent viewing him favourably at the end of his time in office, despite his failure to win a second term.Article Continued BelowJust over half say Obama’s presidency has been great or good. Thirty-seven per cent view him unfavourably.Did he keep his promises? He did not, in the minds of 2 of 3 Americans, though 44 per cent say he tried.There’s frustration even among many longtime Obama supporters about the lack of movement on major priorities such as overhauling the nation’s immigration laws, enacting gun control measures and shutting the prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

