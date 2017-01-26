For all his empathy and putting himself in another man’s shoes, president Barack Obama has never walked an Iraq foot patrol after sundown, listening for the crack of a twig, straining to distinguish innocuous night sounds from the menacing — a warning caw by a human voice, the click of a trigger being cocked.He’s never been tossed around inside a personnel carrier while a driver scans the roadside in Afghanistan for telltale signs of disturbed earth hiding a trip wire on an IED.He’s never been under fire.Neither of course has President Donald Trump or any other of the commanders-in-chief since George H. Bush with no experience of combat.But Trump, otherwise busy turning American policy on its head over recent days, wasn’t the one who commuted a prison sentence for an admitted traitor who put at risk the lives of coalition troops and informants, diplomats and interpreters and contract workers in some of the worst killing zones on the planet.Article Continued BelowThat was Obama, ignoring the advice of his own secretary of defence, the warnings from both Democrats and Republicans, springing free — as of May 17 — Chelsea Manning.One stroke of the pen and Manning swaps a 35-year sentence for seven years in Fort Leavenworth.No wonder she gratefully tweeted: “Thank you @BarackObama for giving me a chance.”