Obamas farewell speech channels Atticus Finch while tackling race: Paradkar

About 10 minutes into Barack Obama’s farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday night, the outgoing U.S. president mentioned race.“Race remains a potent and often divisive force in our society,” he said, taking on upcoming spectre of a president-elect hostile and contemptuous of Americans of colour.As Obama delivered yet another high-stakes speech, this time to a politically and racially divided America, he had to make a case for his legacy and sound a note of optimism for the future.“I’ve lived long enough to know race relations are better than they were 10 or 20 or 30 years ago no matter what people say,” he said.The man who was the hope of black America, the symbol of white America’s progressiveness, and the flag bearer of a new racial equality appealed once again to people’s hearts.Article Continued Below“Hearts must change,” he said, “if our democracy is to work the way it should in this increasingly diverse nation.”Unlike any other president in history, this one has had to balance a racial tightrope between white and black, yes, but also between black and not-black-enough. Despite his scandal-free presidency and his exemplary morals, he was often lambasted for favouring the other side.In April 2015, when he spoke a day after the funeral of Freddie Gray, a young black man who died of spinal-cord injury while in police custody, white Americans viewed him as anti-police for saying the crisis “was not new. It has been going on for decades.” Black Americans heard the same speech but came away criticizing him for calling Baltimore rioters “criminals and thugs.”

