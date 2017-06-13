Officer Elias Tissawak emerges as the one good guy in police sex assault trial: DiManno

WARNING: This column contains graphic content.How fortuitous indeed to have a friend when in blotto-faced need.Const. Sameer Kara, one of three Toronto cops charged with sexual assault against a female parking enforcement officer, was unquestionably booze-blitzed to the gills on the evening of Jan. 15, 2015.Serially up-chucking he was, spewing hither and yon as a group of 51 Division off-duty officers wound their way from bar to bar on “Rookie Buy Night.”So decent and arm-around was Officer Elias Tissawak that he volunteered to take Kara back to the hotel room reserved by a colleague earlier in the day, after helping the inebriate off his knees in the washroom, where Kara had been communing with a toilet bowl.Article Continued Below“I said, ‘I’ll take care of him,’ ” Tissawak told court Monday. “I waited till he finished throwing up, then I helped him up. I helped him wash his face and hands. He couldn’t keep his eyes open.”Leaning heavily for assistance, the weight of Kara “swayed me left and right,” almost like dancing.READ MORE: