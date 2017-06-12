Officer in Philando Castile shooting did what he had to do, defence attorney says

ST. PAUL, MINN.—A Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist seconds after the man informed him he was carrying a gun “did what he had to do” in a thoroughly justified use of force, a defence attorney argued Monday.Hours earlier, prosecutors countered that officer Jeronimo Yanez never saw a gun and had plenty of options short of shooting Philando Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker they say was never a threat.Yanez’s manslaughter trial went to a jury after both sides gave closing arguments in which they recapped their versions of a shooting that drew extra attention because Castile’s girlfriend livestreamed the gruesome aftermath on Facebook.Yanez’s attorney, Earl Gray, reminded the jury of the officer’s testimony that Castile looked like a man who robbed a convenience store four days earlier. He said Castile disregarded the officer’s orders and reached for his gun because he was stoned on marijuana. And he said Yanez was afraid for his life.“He pulled out his gun, and he did what he had to do,” Gray said.Article Continued BelowRead more:Minnesota officer testifies Philando Castile had hand on gun when shotMinnesota officer in Castile shooting said he didn’t know ‘where the gun was’