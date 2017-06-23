Officer stabbed in neck at Michigan airport recovering well, doctors say

FLINT, MICH.—The Flint, Michigan, airport officer stabbed in the neck during what authorities are investigating as a terrorist act is recovering well from a 12-inch “slash” that caused significant bleeding but spared major arteries and a nerve by “millimetres,” one of his doctors said Friday.Hurley Medical Center doctors said during a news conference that Bishop International Airport police Lt. Jeff Neville could be released from the hospital within a couple days. Dr. Donald Scholten said he is making good progress after being stabbed from “by his Adam’s apple” up “to the angle of his jaw.”“This was a matter of millimetres,” Scholten said. “The slash was probably very, very close to severing his major arteries and nerve — perhaps even his windpipe and digestive systems … This was not a shaving nick, if you will. This was significant force.”Neville was stabbed Wednesday at the airport in Flint, about 80 kilometres northwest of Detroit. Amor Ftouhi, 49, a Canadian from Tunisia, is charged in the attack. Detroit FBI head David Gelios said Ftouhi unsuccessfully tried to buy a gun once he arrived in the U.S. but instead managed to buy a large knife.Authorities say Ftouhi stabbed Neville with a large knife after yelling “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” According to the FBI, Ftouhi said something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.”Article Continued BelowFtouhi was immediately taken into custody and was charged in a criminal complaint with committing violence at an airport. Acting U.S. Attorney Dan Lemisch said more charges are coming in the days ahead. Ftouhi is in custody and has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.Hurley Trauma Surgeon, Dr. Donald Scholten, M.D. and Hurley Trauma and Surgical Critical Care Chief, Dr. Leo Mercer give an update regarding Lt. Jeff Neville's condition after he was stabbed at Bishop International Airport Wednesday morning by suspected attacker Amor Ftouhi, a Canadian from Tunisia. (Shannon Millard / The Flint Journal-MLive.com) Neville “fought him to the end,” managing to stop the stabbing and bring Ftouhi to the ground as other officers arrived to help, according to Chris Miller, the airport police chief. Scholten also credits first responders, saying their efforts to control Neville’s bleeding were “absolutely life-saving.”Investigators are working to learn more about Ftouhi, whom they describe as a lone-wolf attacker who made his way to the seemingly random destination of Flint, a struggling city once known for its sprawling General Motors factories but now better known for lead-tainted water.