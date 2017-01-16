Oh, please. Joseph Boyden not the victim in indigenous ancestry saga: Paradkar

Remember Michael Ignatieff, whom Canadians rejected for being an out-of-touch “American” Ivy League elitist?Remember the furor over former governor-general Michaëlle Jean’s dual Canadian/French citizenship?To that mix add the controversy of Giller Prize-winning author Joseph Boyden’s questionable indigenous ancestry.We demanded adherence to single national identities from Ignatieff and Jean, anything beyond simply ‘Canadian’ raised suspicions of their loyalties, but of Boyden we seem to have a shifting line in the sand.Only Boyden knows the truth about his heritage. On record are claims he has made over the years to various indigenous communities. An investigation by APTN found none could be backed up or verified, meaning the media’s favourite indigenous spokesman is likely a privileged white guy who used up space and awards and grants earmarked for indigenous artists (all of which he recently denied).Article Continued BelowRacial and ethnic identities are like religious identity, a tricky, fluid business. Is a person Christian because they go to church? Or is it because they behave in a Christian manner? Can they be Christian because they believe they are? Or do they have to be formally accepted by a designated leader?A statement by Boyden on Wednesday did not make matters any clearer.He offered this about himself, “a white kid from Willowdale with native roots,” which takes us exactly nowhere.

