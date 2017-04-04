OLeary ditches debate, appears on MSNBC from Miami

OTTAWA–Kevin O’Leary opined on Canadian politics Sunday, but unlike the 13 other Conservative leadership rivals, he did so from Miami.The reality television personality and businessman appeared on MSNBC on Sunday morning to talk about President Donald Trump’s performance and his own bid to replace Stephen Harper.O’Leary made the apparently abrupt decision to jet off to Miami to celebrate his 27th wedding anniversary with wife Linda O’Leary, iPolitics first reported on Sunday. O’Leary’s campaign confirmed the trip Monday, and said that he was expected to fly into Ottawa on Monday evening.A campaign official said that O’Leary had missed a “series of family events” recently and was making up for "lost time" with the anniversary trip.When asked why O’Leary appeared on American television during his anniversary weekend, spokesperson Ari Laskin said that O’Leary was under contractual obligation.Article Continued Below“He took less than 15 minutes out of his day for an interview. He spent the rest of his day celebrating with his wife,” Laskin wrote in an email to the Star.A mere 2,000 kms north of downtown Miami the other Conservative leadership hopefuls attended a debate moderated by former finance minister Joe Oliver.Laskin said the O’Leary campaign alerted debate organizers of the candidates intended absence too late in the process, and that O’Leary has personally apologized to Oliver.