Olympic decision exposes NHL for the imperious cabal that it is

The National Hockey League, celebrating its centennial, has no institutional memory.That is but one more sin to be laid at the feet of Gary Bettman, sock puppet. The final proof that he is a wretched custodian of the game he never played, has never understood and can’t possibly love except as salaried factotum doing the bidding of ham-fisted owners.On his watch, hockey has been repeatedly struck by labour wars and will now doubtless be held ransom again, once the players’ association exercises its contractual right to wreak vengeance for being denied participation in the Pyeongchang Olympics.“If the notion is that players will just say, ‘oh well, the CBA didn’t provide for it’ or ‘we wish it were different’ — and we could just go on with life as usual or as if this hadn’t happened, I think that’s a very, very, very unlikely possibility,” union executive president Donald Fehr told the Fan 590 radio station on Wednesday.If individual players defy the (un)marching orders — as Alexander Ovechkin has vowed — the fallout will be monstrous in its complications. It will definitely weaken the union and don’t for a moment believe that teammates will be hostile. There’s been not a shred of evidence that the Capitals — the players — will carry management’s water by ostracizing their captain. Ovechkin is the only person without unsullied hands, the lone — thus far — individual of principle to declare: hell yeah, “I’m going.” He’s putting honour of playing for country first and maybe that just means more in Russia these days — unless the IOC bans Russian athletes over a vast, systematic drug-cheating scandal.Article Continued BelowBut a union at internal odds, splintered, would only play into the hands of team owners with a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) to be thrashed out. Remember that the league tried to extort a no-chance concession out of the union by swapping Pyeongchang for a three-year extension of the existing CBA. That’s exploiting the allure of the Games — because just about every player wants to go — to buy extended ease for owners. Some might call that prudent opportunism. I call it blackmail.How quickly the poltroons of the sport have forgotten — and no longer care about — all the decades when NHL players were frozen out of the Olympics on the autocratic grounds that they were not amateur athletes, a diktat imposed by IOC president Avery Brundage on the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), under threat of Games expulsion, which simultaneously knocked Canada out of the world championships until 1977.In Nagano, the returning NHLers were celebrity sensations, thousands of fans greeting their train as it pulled into the station. For Canada, that didn’t translate into success but for the Czech Republic, on the lights-out goaltending of Dominik Hasek, it did.