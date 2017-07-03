OMA vote breakdown shows which types of doctors rejected framework deal

The OMA has released a breakdown of how 48 physician specialty groups voted on new rules of engagement for contract negotiations with the province — and to the surprise of no one who follows Ontario medical politics closely, radiologists and cardiologists were among the minority who opposed the deal.The agreement, which sets out a framework for how the two sides will reach a new fee contract, was endorsed by 65 per cent of the 10,261 physicians, residents, students and retirees who cast ballots in a ratification vote last month. (Only 24 per cent of the almost 43,000 eligible to vote did so.)The deal includes a provision for binding arbitration, something the government had long resisted because it didn’t want to turn over to a third party control of an $11-billion-plus physician services budget.But with an election on the horizon, the government capitulated on this point earlier in the year. It did so after Premier Kathleen Wynne personally reached out to the Ontario Medical Association’s leadership, the Star’s Queen’s Park columnist Martin Regg Cohn recently reported. Of eight specialty groups that rejected the deal, radiologists were the most strongly opposed. A voting breakdown report, released last week by the OMA, shows 84 per cent of diagnostic imaging specialists and 80 per cent of neuroradiologists voted against it. Article Continued BelowNext came the cardiologists, 71 per cent of whom were opposed.More than 50 per cent of physicians in the following specialty groups also gave it the thumbs down: plastic surgeons, geneticists, nuclear medicine specialists, gastroenterologists and chronic pain doctors. The 41 specialty groups that supported the deal included ophthalmologists, a surprise to many. They voted 63 per cent in favour.