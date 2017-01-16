Oman accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay detainees at Obamas request

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—Oman said Monday it accepted 10 detainees from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office, part of his efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close.Oman’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had accepted the prisoners at Obama’s request. It did not name the prisoners.“In consideration of their humanitarian situation, 10 persons have been released from detention and arrived in the sultanate today for a temporary residence,” the statement said.The U.S. Defence Department did not immediately respond to questions about the transfer.A U.S. defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity as the transfer had yet to be publicly announced by the U.S., confirmed the prisoners had been sent to Oman. The official declined to elaborate.Article Continued BelowThe Omani Embassy in Washington said it had no other information about the transfer. The U.S. Embassy in Muscat declined to immediately comment.The sultanate of Oman, on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, previously accepted 10 Guantanamo prisoners from Yemen in January 2016. Oman also took another six in June 2015. Neighbouring Saudi Arabia took four prisoners earlier this month and the United Arab Emirates took 15 in the largest-single transfer during Obama’s administration in August.Oman, ruled by Sultan Qaboos bin Said since 1970, has served as an interlocutor between the West and Iran. It also has negotiated a number of prisoner releases in recent years for Western countries.

