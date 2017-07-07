Omar Khadr and an exercise in changing minds: Delacourt

No one in Canada seemed to be neutral this week when reports emerged of a $10-million settlement for Omar Khadr. You were either fiercely against giving money to a man once imprisoned as a terrorist at Guantanamo Bay, or strongly in agreement that a former child soldier, a Canadian citizen, should be compensated for what he endured in prison and the courts.That divide in itself isn’t a bad thing: strong opinions are the fuel of politics and passion is generally preferable to apathy. But the widely different views on Khadr were also an apt illustration of something not so constructive in 21st-century politics: polarization, and the increasing tendency of political partisans to divide the world into black-and-white, good-versus-evil teams. For examples of why this isn’t such a wonderful development, take a look at what’s been going on in the United States the past few years, where Republicans and Democrats are so divided now that they are no longer even working, living or even socializing with those who don’t share their views.Article Continued BelowThe more that politics gets polarized, needless to say, the less we talk about finding middle ground or brokerage roles for political parties. We also don’t think much about changing minds or opinions.Polarized political people don’t debate to persuade the other side; they argue to prove who’s louder or more right. And by extension, political journalism works much differently in the polarized universe. Journalism’s duty to inform can get lost in the din of people yelling past each other: who needs information when you have passion and conviction?