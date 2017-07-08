On its roof, Mount Sinai welcomes three baby peregrine falcons

Births at Mount Sinai Hospital are a normal occurrence, but it’s not every day that the hospital congratulates a new father with feathers.Hunter, a 17-year-old peregrine falcon, along with his mate, welcomed three baby birds to his nest this week.On Thursday, one of the baby falcons got stuck in a maintenance window well nearby while learning how to fly, which could have spelled death for it if not for some quick thinking.Tracy Simpson, a volunteer with the Canadian Peregrine Foundation, retrieved the bird from the well with the help of Mark McCormick, the head of security at the hospital.“We often go out on a limb for our patients; this is the first time we’ve had to go over the ledge for them,” said McCormick.Article Continued BelowPeregrine Falcons have called Mount Sinai home since the late 1990s, but Hunter’s kin are the first in about eight years to experience a successful birth.They are a species at risk, and baby falcons have a natural mortality rate of 80 per cent.That makes every birth an important success.