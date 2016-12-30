Once Upon A City: Free rides led of Torontos biggest party

There was just one rule for partygoers at the biggest, wildest New Year’s Eve bash the city had ever seen: “No kissing the drivers.”The puckering prohibition didn’t deter tens of thousands of revellers from packing public transit on Dec. 31, 1972 and into the first hours of 1973.After all, the party was free, thanks to McGuinness Distillers Ltd., who paid $30,000 to rent every TTC bus, streetcar and subway in Metro Toronto for eight hours.“New Year’s Eve is the worst night of the year to drive. So don’t. Travel free on the TTC instead,” urged an ad by the booze maker in late December.It was a generous gesture that would continue for five years until an ugly incident derailed festivities for three decades. But that first raucous affair was a night to remember.Article Continued Below“I guess, in a city of this size, it takes something special like this to bring people together,” marvelled a subway driver as 1972 wound down none too sedately.“I can’t believe it’s free!” was the common refrain, according to Toronto Star journalist Judi Timson, reporting from the midst of the noise and merrymaking.If you didn’t climb on board a Toronto Transit Commission vehicle, “you missed the weirdest, wildest, most wonderful New Year’s Eve party of them all,” she declared.

