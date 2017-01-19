Once Upon A City: Girl bandit, 17, fascinated readers

A “frail slip of femininity” she was. Good Christian girl, hard worker, member of the church choir. Hardly the stuff of an armed bank robbery.Yet that was the accusation against 17-year-old Kathleen Boyle as she entered a packed Toronto courtroom on April 25, 1930 amid the curious stares of spectators, lawyers and journalists.“She looked little more than a high school girl. She might have been a demure domestic or a waitress,” observed a Toronto Daily Star reporter.With dark hair wisping around her stylish felt toque, “she looked like anything in the world but a bold bandit,” the account read.Less than 24 hours earlier, Toronto’s first documented “girl bandit” stuck a nickel-plated revolver “into the face of an astonished teller” at the Canadian Bank of Commerce at Dundas St. W. and Gladstone Ave., according to the newspaper. Her accomplice, brother-in-law Cecil Irving, ordered employees into the vault as he fired a warning shot from his rifle that lodged in the portrait of bank president Sir John Aird.Article Continued BelowIrving, 25, stuffed close to $3,000 in his pockets before the pair fled outside to a borrowed sedan and drove to a Queen St. restaurant. Moments after entering the café, they ran out the back door, spurring a suspicious bystander to call police.A bit of detective work led to a sawed-off Winchester hidden in the café and the quick identification of two suspects. Less than three hours after the mid-afternoon holdup, police arrested Boyle at her sister’s home on Gladstone and a drunken Irving at a friend’s house down the road.As police began their interrogation, it became clear Boyle was no Bonnie in the making, although Irving’s Clyde — a “good-looking chap with a flair of fair hair” — had a lengthy criminal record.