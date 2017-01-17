One arrested after Newfoundland school, town hall, RCMP station catch fire

MILLTOWN, N.L.—Police have arrested one person after the local school, town hall and police station all caught fire in a small community on Newfoundland’s south coast.RCMP Cpl. Trevor O’Keefe said calls started coming in at about 4:40 a.m. local time Tuesday that the town hall for Milltown-Head of Bay d’Espoir was on fire.A short time later, callers said the local school and RCMP station were also on fire.“I’m not sure of the damages, but from what I can see the school is bad,” he said. “It looks deliberate.”O’Keefe said preliminary findings suggest the fires may have been set and police have someone in custody, but offered no further details.Article Continued BelowDeputy Mayor Clarence Kelly said people in the community are in shock, adding that the school appeared to be destroyed.Melita Kearley, who lives on a hilltop overlooking the bay, said she was awakened at about 5:30 a.m. by her daughter, who called to tell her to get up and look out at the kindergarten to Grade 12 school burning down the hill.She says she went to her window and saw flames and thick smoke blanketing the area below.

