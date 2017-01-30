One dead in shooting near George Brown College

A man has been shot and killed near George Brown College.At around 2:50 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting near Adelaide St. E. and George St.One victim was found suffering from serious injuries and later died.Police found two handguns at the scene and say the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene in a mid-sized blue vehicle.Josh Lawson, who works nearby, said he heard 10 to 15 shots which he first thought was something falling from a construction site. Article Continued Below“We heard men screaming something that still sounded like it could have been the construction scenario,” he said. “But then the shots started rapid fire and we ran away.“Tons of people in front of George Brown were just standing there hanging out, waiting for the bus. We were telling them to run and that those were gunshots but they mostly didn’t react.”George Brown College tweeted that a “hold and secure” is in effect at its nearby St. James Campus and are urging students and staff to remain indoors for their safety.