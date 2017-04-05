One in 10 Zika-affected pregnancies result in birth defects, CDC says

About 1 in 10 pregnant women infected with Zika in the United States last year had a baby or fetus with serious birth defects, according to a study released Tuesday that represents the largest and most comprehensive study of Zika’s consequences for pregnant women.Women infected during the first trimester of pregnancy had an even higher risk of birth defects, about 15 per cent, according to the analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).These estimates are higher than what U.S. health officials have previously reported and underscore the serious risk for birth defects posed by Zika virus infection during pregnancy. With warm weather, a new mosquito season and summer travel approaching, prevention is crucial to protecting the health of mothers and babies, said Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s acting director.Read more: Zika virus definitely causes severe birth defects, CDC confirmsArticle Continued BelowBrazil Zika outbreak: Spike in babies born with rare brain defectIt may seem like Zika is last year’s problem, she said, but that is not true, and pregnant women, their male partners and clinicians can’t be complacent.“Don’t let this outbreak be your family’s heartbreak,” she said.