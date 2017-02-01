Online sexist slur leads to suspension, ethics training for minor hockey exec

An Ontario minor hockey executive has been suspended and ordered to take ethics training after posting a slur online about Canadian women who joined a massive march in Washington, D.C., last month.Windsor Minor Hockey Association president Dean Lapierre apologized last week and said he “screwed up” when he made the comment on his personal Facebook page about the protest in support of women’s rights.Lapierre — described by the association as a tireless 30-year volunteer — wrote on Facebook: “Any of those CANADIAN women who wanted to protest the President of the USA and got turned around. Good u dumb bitches. Worry about your own Country CANADA. And your protesting what?”The Windsor Minor Hockey Association said that after an internal investigation carried out in consultation with the Ontario Minor Hockey Association, it passed a motion suspending Lapierre for the rest of the 2016-17 season, which ends April 9.The motion further orders the 48-year-old Lapierre to take a workshop by the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Windsor and other training programs on respect and ethics when dealing with social media.Article Continued BelowThe hockey association has also demanded a written apology from Lapierre.“It was taken very seriously,” Dave Pickford, the association’s vice-president of travel said in an interview. “We realized that we have to institute changes to the way we do business. Dean’s actions reflected negatively on Windsor Minor Hockey Association and we’re taking steps to deal with that.”The association will update its Code of Conduct to reflect behaviour expected of all its volunteers, particularly when using social media. Its board of directors also plans to participate in the workshop offered by the sexual assault crisis centre.