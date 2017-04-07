Ontarians lives in turmoil over arbitrarily suspended drivers licences

Long-haul truck driver Joseph Monighan of Hamilton was sitting in his rig in a weigh-scale station near Niagara Falls when he found out his driver’s licence was under suspension for non-payment of parking tickets he’d never received.Sabrina Pereira got a speeding ticket in Richmond Hill while rushing her feverishly screaming baby to hospital with an ear infection. In all the fuss, she forgot about the ticket. Her licence was suspended for non-payment.A Whitby man, Naramsin Gabriel, got a ticket and paid it late, which meant he paid extra. Nobody told him his driver’s licence was already suspended and that he had to pay a reinstatement charge. He found out from a police officer, who’d pulled him over after running his licence plate.These three people are among more than 100 Star readers who were interviewed or who emailed following a recent story about James Strachan of Toronto, who was surprised to learn more than four years after the fact that he was driving around without a licence because it was suspended for his failure to pay a speeding ticket.They are among an unknown number of Ontario residents who are finding their lives in turmoil after having their driver’s licences arbitrarily suspended for offences as minor as the non-payment of a single parking ticket or for going faster than a posted speed limit.Article Continued BelowAn offender has 15 days to either pay up or dispute any ticket. If it’s neither, the Provincial Offences Court where the ticket is can then order a licence suspension.In cases where more than three years had passed, many of these people had to go through the province’s graduated licencing program, which is designed for brand new drivers (although waiting periods such as a year between acquiring a G1 licence and a G2 were generally waived — but not always).With few exceptions, all owned up to being at fault, with some citing “poor personal management” for their predicaments. But all insisted the punishment does not fit the crime. As truck driver Monighan said: “When you shoot someone, you don’t automatically lose your licence.”