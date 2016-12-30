Ontario business groups want cap-and-trade program delayed

Ontario’s cap-and-trade program begins Jan. 1, but businesses are already asking the government to delay it for a year.Twenty chambers of commerce around the province — including those in Ajax-Pickering, Burlington, Hamilton and Newmarket — have banded together, issuing a last-minute warning that the climate change-fighting plan will cost homeowners more and put stress on businesses already reeling from higher hydro costs. They are also worried about the impact on future investment here.“Ontario businesses are already losing jobs to neighbouring jurisdictions, and we’ve seen a lot of capital and job flight to jurisdictions in neighbouring areas,” said Nathan MacDonald, policy and communications manager for the Ajax-Pickering Board of Trade.And given U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s comments that he wants to back of out the Paris climate change agreement, “it doesn’t look like a good time to add a tax on most production in the province” when other areas will be cheaper, he added.Environment Minister Glen Murray said the province’s Climate Change Action Plan has broad support from business and “will reduce greenhouse gas pollution at the lowest possible cost to families and businesses. Article Continued Below“Third-party economic experts have confirmed that our plan is both the most cost effective and best at reducing emissions compared to directly to a carbon tax.”He noted the Ontario Energy Board recently announced that “natural gas prices will remain lower in 2017 than they have been during recent peak periods — even when factoring in the cost of cap and trade.”The cap-and-trade system provides large greenhouse gas polluters, such as natural gas company Enbridge, with permits or allowances, based on past usage, that decrease over time with a target of shrinking emissions overall.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx