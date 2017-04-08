Ontario court awards $80,000 to man who was punched, cuffed in case of racial profiling

An Ontario court has delivered a strong rebuke of what it described as the continuing problem of racial profiling by police officers, finding that a man was stopped by Toronto police in 2011 because of his race and was then assaulted.Mutaz Elmardy was appealing the decision of a trial judge who awarded him $27,000 in 2015, finding that he had been unlawfully arrested, searched and assaulted by an officer. But Justice Frederick Myers did not find there was evidence Elmardy had been racially profiled.A panel of Divisional Court judges disagreed when they granted Elmardy’s appeal this week, increasing the total damages police must pay to $80,000.“Racial profiling has a serious impact on the credibility and effectiveness of our police services. It has led to distrust and injustice. It must stop,” wrote Justice Harriet Sachs for the panel.“There is a need for an award of damages that is significant enough to vindicate society’s interest in having a police service comprised of officers who do not brutalize its citizens because of the colour of their skin and that sends the message to that service that this conduct must stop.Article Continued Below“The courts and others have already made statements about the serious, wrongful nature of this type of conduct. Yet it continues to occur.”Elmardy’s lawyer, Andrew MacDonald, called the racial profiling finding a vindication for his client.“For him, he’s very happy that the truth came out about the true circumstances of his unconstitutional detention by the police,” he told the Star.