Ontario doctors groups slam survey on privatization

The Toronto branch of the Ontario Medical Association has come under fire for surveying 12,000 local doctors about “allowing” patients to pay out of pocket for health care.Progressive physicians, including the advocacy groups Canadian Doctors for Medicare and Doctors for Responsible Healthcare, have denounced the poll, which asked physicians to choose and rank five of 16 proposed priorities they would like to see addressed in contract negotiations between the province and OMA. Eleven of the 16 suggested priorities deal with physician pay. Two in particular have hit a nerve:“Allow patients to pay for the second issue if presenting with 2 problems.” (Some primary care doctors now post signs in their offices, saying “one issue only per visit,” a practice frowned upon by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.)“Patient accountability: co-payments; no show fee code.” (Co-payments are when patients pick up part of the tab for treatment. A “no show” fee code would allow physicians to be reimbursed if patients fail to show up for appointments.)Article Continued BelowCanadian Doctors for Medicare issued a news release condemning the survey:“Proposals that require patients to pay out-of-pocket for medically necessary care, already publicly insured, are highly problematic. Not only does the evidence show that co-payments and user fees decrease medically necessary care, especially for low income patients, but the priorities under consideration are in violation of the Canada Health Act, and contravene the principles of equity and universality that uphold Medicare.”Ontario doctors vote June 17 on a tentative negotiations framework, which, if ratified, would pave the way for contract talks between the OMA and province. The OMA has been without a fee agreement for more than three years.