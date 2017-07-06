Ontario doctors plan to appeal court decision to identify top-billers

The Ontario Medical Association has announced that it wants to appeal a court ruling that would make the names of the province’s top-billing doctors public.The organization, which represents Ontario’s 43,000 working doctors, residents, students and retirees, issued a communiqué Thursday morning stating that it plans to file a motion with the Ontario Court of Appeal, seeking leave to appeal. A week ago, a three-judge panel of the province’s Divisional Court dismissed an application from the doctors to quash an order made by the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) to release of the names.The justices said that it was reasonable for the IPC to conclude that the names of the doctors in question — along with annual payments from OHIP and medical specialties — were professional information and therefore not exempt from disclosure under the province’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. The IPC decision, issued last year, departed from previous IPC orders, which found that the names of doctors are personal and therefore exempt from disclosure.Article Continued BelowThe OMA’s board of directors met Wednesday evening to decide on next steps. “The board continues to strongly disagree with the IPC adjudicator’s ruling that physician payment information is not personal information protected from disclosure. The board overwhelmingly decided that we must stand our ground and exhaust every possible avenue to fight for our members on this matter,” the communiqué states.Billing information does not reflect the actual earnings of doctors and “provides no useful information regarding the health care system,” it continues.