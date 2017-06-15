Ontario doctors to vote on arbitration proposal for contract disputes

Ontario’s doctors, who have been without a physician services agreement for three years, are set to vote this weekend on a tentative deal that would send contract disputes with the government to binding arbitration.Seven other provinces and the Northwest Territories set physician compensation through a binding arbitration process, but the Ontario government had rejected the doctors’ demand until reversing course earlier this year.The Ontario Medical Association, which has about 44,000 members, reached the tentative deal on a binding interest arbitration framework last month, following a years-long dispute that saw doctors protesting in the streets, waging media campaigns and threatening job action.Read more:Doctors, province reach tentative deal to send contract disputes to arbitrationArticle Continued Below‘Substantial progress’ being made between doctors, government says new OMA bossOntario doctors, government close to deal on binding arbitration, Hoskins saysThe framework determines how the doctors’ next contract, and all subsequent contracts, will be settled — first there would be an effort at negotiation, and if a deal can’t be reached, they would go to mediation and then binding arbitration.