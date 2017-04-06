Ontario ends onerous reviews for disabled people on welfare

Two years after the Star highlighted problems with Ontario’s onerous and intimidating medical review process for disabled people on welfare, Social Services Minister Helena Jaczek has introduced a more simple and streamlined approach.Beginning this month, those whose medical conditions have not improved will no longer be required to fill out the same forms they completed for their initial application for benefits under the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP).“Our government is committed to a more client-friendly and efficient adjudication process,” Jaczek said Wednesday. “These changes will reduce the burden on clients, health care professionals, stakeholders and staff, while maintaining a process that is fair and accountable.”The new, simplified medical review package is focused solely on determining whether the medical condition that caused the person to require support in the first place has improved.If there is no improvement, or expected improvement, a statement from the patient’s health care provider will suffice, cutting the need for costly medical tests and referrals to specialists that had been required in the past.Article Continued Below“Only in cases where improvement is reported or prognosis is unknown, will the health care professional be asked to provide further information,” says an advisory posted on the social services ministry website.ODSP recipient Kimberly Sturge, 31, says she is “relieved” she won’t have to endure another medical review under the old system.The Toronto single mother, who developed severe vertigo, an anxiety disorder and chronic depression in 2012 after a head injury left her unable to continue working as a legal assistant, suffered a mental-health set-back when her ODSP medical review was rejected twice in 2014.