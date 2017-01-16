Ontario eyes stronger protections for workers who get sick on the job

Ontario aims to have a dedicated occupational disease response team in place by the end of the year to improve prevention and enforcement, as well as help workers who get sick from chemical exposures file compensation claims, the Star has learned.Michael Speers, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour, said it was “critical” that job-related illnesses be treated with the same gravity as physical injuries in the workplace, which have declined over the past decade.Last month, a Star investigation on the struggle of hundreds of former General Electric workers in Peterborough to get compensation for often terminal illnesses like brain cancer highlighted criticism that occupational disease in the province is often not monitored, reported or compensated. Currently, the province does not have a comprehensive system to do so. The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board’s voluntary database for “unplanned exposure incidents” retains minimal information about individual cases that is not widely shared with the Ministry of Labour.Speers said the ministry is exploring ways to improve information sharing, including linking work history with electronic medical records, tracking dangerous substances in workplaces through the public health system and improving awareness about hazardous exposures.Article Continued BelowMeanwhile, Labour Minister Kevin Flynn is to meet with former GE workers Tuesday, where he will talk about “supports available and required, and to listen to their concerns and input as we move forward with the strategy to deal with the issue of occupational diseases.”Ontario Labour Minister Kevin Flynn is slated to meet with former workers from General Electric in Peterborough on Jan. 17 to listen to their concerns. (RICHARD J. BRENNAN) Sue James, whose father, Gord Rath, worked at GE Peterborough for 30 years and died with a tumour on his lung and four on his spine, called the proposed measures a “good start,” but said her priority was new legislation to make it easier for former industrial workers to get compensation.So-called presumptive legislation assumes that certain diseases are work-related unless employers can prove otherwise. In Ontario, firefighters are automatically entitled to compensation for several kinds of cancers unless their employers show the conditions were not caused by work. First responders such as police and paramedics are also covered by presumptive legislation for post-traumatic stress disorder.

