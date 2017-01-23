Ontario failing to release reports of complaints against judges

The provincial government is failing to provide the public with up-to-date information on complaints filed against provincial court judges and justices of the peace.It’s an issue that has been raised before, and goes against the government’s promise of transparency, critics say.“The price of judicial independence demands public knowledge of all complaints and how they are dealt with. Public confidence will grow and improvements can be made,” said Criminal Lawyers’ Association president Anthony Moustacalis.“Time is the enemy of informed debate. Ideally, quarterly reports should be the goal so people can see the system is working with dispatch, efficiency and fairness.”Summaries of complaints are contained in annual reports from the Justices of the Peace Review Council (JPRC) and the Ontario Judicial Council, which handles complaints against provincial court judges.Article Continued BelowThe slow pace at getting the reports out to the public was first reported by the Star in 2014, when the most recent report available online relating to justices of the peace was from 2010.As of now, the JPRC has not posted its annual reports from 2014 or 2015, while the judicial council has not posted its 2014-2015 or 2015-2016 annual reports.Marilyn King, who is the registrar for both bodies, told the Star that legislation requires the reports be tabled in the legislature by the attorney general before they can be distributed or uploaded to the councils’ websites.