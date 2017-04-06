Ontario Finance Minister wants meeting on house prices with federal counterpart soon

Fast-rising house prices make it crucial for federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau to meet “as soon as possible” on help for hard-pressed home buyers, his Ontario counterpart Charles Sousa says.Sousa wants the gathering Morneau offered with him and Toronto Mayor John Tory to take place before the provincial budget, widely expected April 27.“Buyers are frustrated every time they get into these bidding wars and we recognize that more and more of them are occurring,” Sousa, who has already promised aid in his fiscal blueprint, told reporters Thursday.“It’s expanding beyond Toronto and the GTA . . . . Those are some of the things we want to discuss.”Morneau’s offer to meet came after his budget last month spurned Sousa’s push for higher capital gains taxes on house-flippers who don’t live in the homes they purchase for profitable re-sales in a skyrocketing market.Article Continued BelowSousa brushed that off, saying “I appreciate his outreach,” and noting the two levels of government have had continuing discussions about housing.Profits on the sale of a principal residence are exempt from capital gains taxes.But with many sellers hoping to cash in on the boom and some areas of the province not experiencing such overheated markets, Sousa is treading carefully and avoiding talk of specific solutions.