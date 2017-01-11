The union representing Ontario’s French teachers has become the second in three days to reach a tentative agreement with the province that would extend its current contract by two years — until after the next election.The news Tuesday about a deal with L’Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) follows a similar tentative agreement struck Saturday between the government and CUPE, which represents 55,000 school support staff.Talks that preceded the current three-year contracts expiring this August were protracted and costly, resulting in work-to-rule job action and some local strikes. The new two-tiered bargaining process took so long that some contracts weren’t even settled until last summer.But if the proposed two-year extensions until 2019 are ratified, that would give the Liberal government a bigger shot at ensuring labour peace through the 2018 election.“We are in the process of confirming additional dates with other groups over the coming weeks to continue our discussions on remedy and the possibility of contract extensions,” Ministry of Education spokesperson Heather Irwin said in an email.Article Continued Below“As discussions are ongoing with other unions, and until members have had an opportunity to review and vote, we are unable to provide specifics at this time.”In addition to CUPE and AEFO, the province has reached extension agreements with several locals in the Windsor and Stratford areas representing custodial, maintenance and school support staff, she said.Last fall, the province quietly broached the issue of contract extensions with several teacher unions, including the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation. However, talks with the OSSTF broke off in early November after two days and none have taken place since.

